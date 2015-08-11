MOVES-UBS hires Max Justicz as managing director of Americas group

Aug 11 Financial services company UBS AG appointed Max Justicz as managing director of its Americas financial sponsors group.

Prior to UBS, Justicz worked with Goldman Sachs, where he was responsible for private equity and related portfolio company clients.

He also worked as primary coverage banker for Carlyle, CVC Capital, BC Partners, Permira, Riverstone, Silver Lake, Jordan, New Mountain Capital, Oak Hill and CCMP Capital. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)