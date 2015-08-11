MOVES-UBS hires Max Justicz as managing director of Americas group

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 Financial services company UBS AG appointed Max Justicz as managing director of its Americas financial sponsors group.
Prior to UBS, Justicz worked with Goldman Sachs, where he was responsible for private equity and related portfolio company clients.
He also worked as primary coverage banker for Carlyle, CVC Capital, BC Partners, Permira, Riverstone, Silver Lake, Jordan, New Mountain Capital, Oak Hill and CCMP Capital. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.