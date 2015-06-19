MUFG unit says to buy UBS's Alternative Fund Services business

TOKYO, June 19 A unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has reached an agreement with UBS Global Asset Management to acquire the Swiss fund's Alternative Fund Services (AFS) business, the two companies said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015, pending regulatory approvals, they said.

MUFG Investors Services, the global asset servicing group of Japan's biggest bank, and UBS Global Asset Management did not disclose the terms of the deal. The Nikkei reported earlier the division would likely pay about 30 billion yen ($240 million), without citing sources.

