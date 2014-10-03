UPDATE 1-UBS faces fine of up to $6.3 bln in French tax probe-paper

(Adds UBS statement, updates share price)
ZURICH Oct 3 Switzerland's largest bank UBS
could face a fine of up to $6.3 billion if found
guilty in an investigation in France into whether it helped
wealthy customers there avoid tax, a Swiss newspaper reported on
Friday.
A French court has already ordered UBS to deposit a 1.1
billion-euro ($1.4 billion) guarantee to cover a portion of
potential fines in the case, but Swiss newspaper Le Temps said
it had seen a legal document showing the bank could face a
penalty of up to 5 billion euros.
The document, written by two judges, is dated July 23, the
same day the bank was first ordered by French officials to pay
the guarantee.
Le Temps quoted the document as saying "the business model
of UBS Switzerland was to offer its clients bank secrecy in
contradiction to (French) fiscal authorities".
Shares in UBS fell by as much as 3.2 percent on Friday but
pared losses to trade down 1.4 percent at 0942 GMT, still
lagging the European banking sector which was up 1.1
percent.
UBS said the basis for any calculations of potential fines
was artificial and speculative.
"We cannot control the irresponsible disclosure of
confidential documents or their selective interpretation," UBS
said in a statement.
"This matter is currently still in the stage of a formal
investigation and we will continue to defend ourselves
strongly."
Last month, the bank said it would again appeal against a
French court ruling demanding the guarantee payment after an
initial appeal was turned down.
On top of the French case, UBS is also dealing with
allegations it was involved in rigging foreign exchange rates.
The bank warned earlier this week it faced new fines after
confirming it was holding talks to settle these allegations.
(1 US dollar = 0.9558 Swiss franc)
(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)