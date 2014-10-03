French magistrates propose 4.88 bln euro fine for UBS -source

| PARIS
PARIS Oct 3 French investigating magistrates
have proposed that UBS AG pay a fine of 4.88 billion
euros ($6.16 billion) in an investigation into whether the Swiss
bank helped wealthy French individuals dodge tax, according to a
judicial source.
The proceedings are still at an investigation stage. The
proposals were made to an investigating judge who will decide
whether there is a case against the bank.
According to the source, the magistrates based their
calculations on a total 12.2 billion euros they claimed was held
by UBS on behalf of French individuals.
They then assumed that 80 percent of that sum - some 9.76
billion euros - was fraudulent money, and decided the fine
should amount to half of that sum - 4.88 billion euros,
according to the source.
The Paris prosecutor's office on Friday declined to comment
on the figures provided by the source.
A UBS spokesman referred Reuters to a statement it had
issued earlier on Friday in reaction to a Swiss press report on
the subject. That report said a fine could reach up to $6.3
billion.
"As we have said previously, the base for any calculations
in this matter are completely artificial, speculative and not
based on facts," the statement said.
"This matter is currently still in the stage of a formal
investigation and we will continue to defend ourselves
strongly."
The Zurich-based bank was put under formal investigation by
French prosecutors in July after allegations it laundered the
proceeds of tax evasion by French citizens.
Investigators demanded a 1.1 billion euro guarantee to cover
potential fines. UBS has appealed this payment, saying the
demand was "without legal basis".
"We continue to believe that this is a highly politicised
process that from the beginning of the investigation has not
followed elementary facets of the rule of law," it said in
September.
UBS has also said it will go to the French Supreme Court and
challenge the judicial process at the European Court of Human
Rights.
The French case is one of several legal problems the bank is
facing. It hiked its provisions against future litigation to
1.98 billion Swiss francs ($2.07 billion) earlier this year but
warned this might still not be enough to cover possible fines
and charges.
UBS shares were down 0.8 percent at 16.13 euros on Friday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7918 euro)
(1 US dollar = 0.9579 Swiss franc)
(Additional reporting by Joshua Franklin in Zurich, Nicolas
Bertin, Alexandria Sage and Gregory Blachier in Paris; Writing
by Andrew Callus; Editing by Pravin Char)