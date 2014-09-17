UBS says took action over electronic messaging by Singapore staff

ZURICH, Sept 17 UBS said on Wednesday
it had taken action against staff in Singapore for their use of
electronic messaging, highlighting how banks have clamped down
following probes into interest rate setting and foreign exchange
trading.
The Swiss bank said a report on Swiss finance blog Inside
Paradeplatz website that it had fired employees in Singapore for
allegedly using individual and group WhatsApp messages to send
sensitive documents to each other was inaccurate.
Zurich-based UBS said in a statement that no client data had
been compromised and that none of its employees had been sacked.
"This is an internal matter that was self-discovered within
UBS and the appropriate steps have been taken," a spokeswoman
for the bank said, without elaborating on what those steps were.
UBS is among banks being scrutinized after allegations that
traders with advance knowledge of customer orders tried to
manipulate benchmark foreign-exchange rates used to set the
value of trillions of dollars of investments.
The global forex investigation and past scandals such as the
rigging of benchmark of interest rates has led banks to clamp
down on trading floor communications, including some bans on
chat rooms.
