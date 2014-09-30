UBS says political instability concerned clients in Q3

LONDON, Sept 30 Swiss bank UBS said
its performance in the third quarter continued to reflect
concern among clients about geopolitical instability, coupled
with a traditional summer slowdown.
Tom Naratil, UBS's chief finance officer, declined to give
specific guidance on the bank's performance in the third quarter
but said it "will reflect the environment indicated in the
outlook statement in Q2 results".
Naratil said at an investor conference on Tuesday there were
concerns about geopolitical instability, central bank monetary
policy and global growth prospects, echoing the guidance given
by the bank at Q2 results. There was also the traditional summer
lull, he said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Kirstin Ridley)