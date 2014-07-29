UBS says cooperating with U.S. inquiries about dark pools

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
ZURICH, July 29 UBS on Tuesday became the latest bank to say it is cooperating with inquiries about alternative trading system, also known as "dark pools", from various American regulators.
The Swiss bank said in its second-quarter report that the Securities and Exchange Commission, the New York Attorney General, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, had made inquiries.
The bank also said it is among dozens of defendants named in putative class actions pending in New York federal court over dark pool trading.
Credit Suisse, one of the biggest players in dark pools, said last week the bank was working with regulators to stamp out potential abuses in the alternative trading venue. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------