版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 28日 星期二 14:22 BJT

UBS says has not resolved U.S. forex probe, extends Libor pact

ZURICH Oct 28 Switzerland's largest bank UBS said on Tuesday it had not reached a resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust or criminal divisions in connection with alleged rigging of foreign exchange markets.

In its quarterly report, the Zurich-based bank said it had agreed with antitrust and criminal divisions to extend a non-prosecution agreement governing its 2012 settlement over rigging benchmark interest rates by one year, to December 2015, in relation to the forex pribe.

UBS also said it booked 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.90 billion) in third-quarter charges as it discusses a settlement to the forex investigation. [ID:nZ8N0OR00U (1 US dollar = 0.9495 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐