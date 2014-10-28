UBS says has not resolved U.S. forex probe, extends Libor pact

STOXX hits 20-month high, AMS and Dior soar as results, deals back to the fore - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
ZURICH Oct 28 Switzerland's largest bank UBS said on Tuesday it had not reached a resolution with the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust or criminal divisions in connection with alleged rigging of foreign exchange markets.
In its quarterly report, the Zurich-based bank said it had agreed with antitrust and criminal divisions to extend a non-prosecution agreement governing its 2012 settlement over rigging benchmark interest rates by one year, to December 2015, in relation to the forex pribe.
UBS also said it booked 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.90 billion) in third-quarter charges as it discusses a settlement to the forex investigation. [ID:nZ8N0OR00U (1 US dollar = 0.9495 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart)
LONDON, April 25 Nestle plans to cut almost 300 jobs in Britain as it simplifies its operations and moves production of Blue Riband biscuits to Poland, becoming the latest food and drink maker to reduce its UK operations as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
DUBAI, April 25 Citigroup has obtained a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, a move that will allow the U.S. bank to return to the kingdom to offer banking services after an absence of almost 13 years.