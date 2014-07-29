UBS says books 254 mln euros against Q2 to settle one German tax probe

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
ZURICH, July 29 UBS booked a 254 million euro ($341.25 million) charge in the second quarter mainly to settle claims it helped wealthy Germans to dodge taxes, the latest in a string of lawsuits that have targeted its private banking business.
The Zurich-based lender's offices in Germany were searched last year as part of an investigation of 750 cases involving foundations, a probe sparked by a CD with details of UBS clients that was purchased by the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).
UBS, which faces a separate probe in Germany and similar probes in Belgium and France, said it aims to have all of its German clients come clean by year-end, from more than 95 percent currently.
The bank on Tuesday reported a quarterly net profit of 792 million Swiss francs ($101.74 million) from 690 million francs year-ago, when results were marred by a $885 million settlement with the U.S. housing regulator over the mis-selling of mortgage-backed bonds.
The result beat expectations in an analyst poll conducted by Reuters, which averaged 774 million francs.
($1 = 0.7445 Euros) ($1 = 0.9043 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------