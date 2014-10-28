UBS charges 1.8 bln Sfr against quarterly profit amid FX probe

STOXX hits 20-month high, AMS and Dior soar as results, deals back to the fore - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
ZURICH Oct 28 Switzerland's largest bank UBS said on Tuesday it booked 1.8 billion Swiss francs ($1.9 billion) in third-quarter charges as it discusses a settlement to a investigation that it and other banks rigged foreign exchange rates.
Even including the charge, UBS posted a 32 percent rise in profit from a year earlier, beating forecasts, due largely to a gain of 1.3 billion francs in the latest quarter from slightly adjusting how it accounts for deferred tax assets.
Authorities from around the world are investigating allegations that dealers at major banks colluded and manipulated key reference rates in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign currency market, the world's biggest and least regulated.
UBS stressed that the bank's business had done well in the quarter despite the legal charges.
"At the same time, we are actively addressing our litigation and regulatory matters," Sergio Ermotti, CEO of the Zurich-based bank, said in a statement.
Last month, UBS said it was holding talks to settle allegations it was involved in rigging foreign exchange rates, but gave no details.
The bank said third-quarter net profit was 762 million francs, exceeding the 737 million francs forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. (1 US dollar = 0.9496 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
LONDON, April 25 Nestle plans to cut almost 300 jobs in Britain as it simplifies its operations and moves production of Blue Riband biscuits to Poland, becoming the latest food and drink maker to reduce its UK operations as the country prepares to leave the European Union.
DUBAI, April 25 Citigroup has obtained a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, a move that will allow the U.S. bank to return to the kingdom to offer banking services after an absence of almost 13 years.