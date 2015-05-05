UBS CEO open to private banking buys, current prices a deterrent

ZURICH May 5 The head of UBS on
Tuesday said the Swiss bank was open to private banking
acquisitions but described current prices for assets as a
deterrent to possible deals.
"It would be inappropriate for us to completely rule out
M&A (mergers and acquisitions)," UBS Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti said on a call with analysts and reporters.
"But I see the current prices of assets as being quite
deterrent for us to be active in M&A. We are focusing on
executing our own strategy successfully."
Earlier on Tuesday, UBS posted its highest quarterly profit
in nearly five years.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)