UPDATE 1-U.S. launches new tax evasion probe into UBS - WSJ

(Adds details)
WASHINGTON Feb 4 U.S. federal prosecutors have
launched a new probe into whether Swiss bank UBS AG
helped Americans evade taxes through investments banned in the
United States, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the investigation.
UBS, which paid $780 million in 2009 to settle a separate
Justice Department tax-evasion probe, is now under investigation
for allegedly helping wealthy clients hide assets through
so-called bearer securities, the paper said.
Bearer securities, which can be transferred without needing
to register ownership, is largely restricted in the United
States because they can be used for evading taxes and money
laundering. Bearer bonds were often used by U.S. companies to
issue debt in foreign countries.
Prosecutors in the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn are
looking into evidence gathered by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation to find out whether the bank's employees helped
clients to evade taxes or engage in securities fraud, the
Journal reported.
Prosecutors are also investigating whether any executive was
involved in criminally covering up any fraudulent conduct.
Authorities recently subpoenaed UBS regarding the
investigation, and prosecutors and FBI agents visited London to
interview potential witnesses, the report said.
UBS has hired a partner at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz,
to conduct an internal investigation, the Journal reported.
A UBS spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington and Amrutha Gayathri
in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)