UBS faces pay backlash as Weber becomes chairman

ZURICH May 3 Top managers at UBS could be in line for the same kind of shareholder mauling over pay handed out to peers at Credit Suisse and Barclays .

Swiss shareholder groups Ethos and Actares are urging investors at Thursday's annual general meeting to vote down what they see as excessive pay packages, including that of former Bundesbank head and incoming chairman Axel Weber.

Such a stark rejection by a large group would be a relative novelty in Switzerland where vocal criticism of companies more commonly comes from small retail shareholders.

Evidence of recovery at UBS's flagship private bank and 4 percent rise in the stock price may stave off some shareholder anger.

But Ethos, influential because it makes recommendations for Swiss pension funds, is particularly incensed over Weber's deal, which includes a 4 million Swiss franc ($4.40 million) signing-on bonus.

"The Ethos Foundation urges shareholders to exercise their voting rights at the May 3 shareholder meeting in order to send a signal to the board of directors regarding the remuneration system and the inadequate system of internal control," the group said in a statement.

Weber is set to become chairman ahead of schedule when Kaspar Villiger steps down a year earlier than planned following a $2 billion rogue trading scandal, another issue likely to be raked over shareholders.

PEER PRESSURE

Nearly one third of Credit Suisse investors opposed the bank's pay levels last week, while 26.9 percent voted against salaries for top executives at Barclays.

The Barclays and Credit Suisse meetings highlighted the level of shareholder and public frustration at high pay levels they see as out of kilter with a global downturn.

In Switzerland, where UBS's 2008 bailout by the Swiss government is still fresh in taxpayers' minds, concern runs high that past mistakes are not repeated.

UBS, which ended 2011 with roughly 200 more employees on the year, slashed its bonus pool by 40 percent to 2.57 billion Swiss francs. Investment banking chief Carsten Kengeter agreed to forgo his 2011 bonus after the trading scandal. As a result, UBS does not have to reveal Kengeter's pay.

But shareholders may bring up the hiring of Andrea Orcel, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's top European dealmaker who reportedly earned $34 million at that bank at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.

Orcel will co-run UBS's investment bank with Kengeter. The details of Orcel's pay package with UBS are not public knowledge.

With 9.2 million Swiss francs, U.S.-based brokerage head Robert McCann is UBS's top earner, beating out Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, who earned 6.4 million.

That compares with Credit Suisse boss Brady Dougan, who saw his pay more than halved to 5.8 million francs amid a 41 percent tumble in the bank's stock.