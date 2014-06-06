UBS hires former C.Suisse banker Carragher for Americas role

LONDON, June 6 Swiss bank UBS said it
has hired former Credit Suisse banker Neil Carragher
as vice chairman of its financial institutions group in the
Americas.
Carragher specialises in advising banks and will join in the
autumn, UBS said in a memo to staff.
He has 25 years' experience in the industry, most recently
as vice chairman of financial institutions and co-head of
financials in the Americas at Credit Suisse, specialising in
banks coverage, the memo said.
Carragher had previously spent 13 years at Morgan Stanley
, the memo added.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman)