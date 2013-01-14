UBS says Novelli rejoins as chairman of global M&A

LONDON Jan 14 UBS said Piero Novelli
had rejoined the Swiss bank as chairman of global mergers and
acquisitions, according to a memo to staff on Monday.
Novelli left Japanese bank Nomura last year, where
he was global co-head of M&A, after joining it from UBS in
January 2011. He was global head of M&A at UBS between 2004 and
2008/09, after joining from Merrill Lynch, where he was
head of European M&A.
Novelli will report to investment bank boss Andrea Orcel
with the task of strengthening UBS's advisory practice and
ensuring greater global connectivity, the memo said. It said his
clients in the past have included Repsol, Enel,
Renault, Siemens, GM, Ford and
Cisco.