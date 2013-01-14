版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 14日 星期一 18:48 BJT

UBS says Novelli rejoins as chairman of global M&A

LONDON Jan 14 UBS said Piero Novelli had rejoined the Swiss bank as chairman of global mergers and acquisitions, according to a memo to staff on Monday.

Novelli left Japanese bank Nomura last year, where he was global co-head of M&A, after joining it from UBS in January 2011. He was global head of M&A at UBS between 2004 and 2008/09, after joining from Merrill Lynch, where he was head of European M&A.

Novelli will report to investment bank boss Andrea Orcel with the task of strengthening UBS's advisory practice and ensuring greater global connectivity, the memo said. It said his clients in the past have included Repsol, Enel, Renault, Siemens, GM, Ford and Cisco.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐