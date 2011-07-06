UBS hires defense banker from Lazard

UPDATE 2-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds details, background)
NEW YORK, July 6 UBS AG UBSN.VX said on Wednesday it has hired defense industry banker Michael Ruppert from Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), as part of its continuing effort to beef up the industrial banking group.
Ruppert, who will be based in New York, will join UBS in September and report to Karl Knapp.
Prior to Lazard, Ruppert spent eight years in mergers & acquisitions at Lehman Brothers focused on the aerospace and defense industry. He began his career in 1995 with Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) before moving to Lehman in 2000.
* Allegheny Technologies Inc says ongoing FRP restructuring to focus on value, not volume, including permanent idling of midland and bagdad, pa facilities
LONDON, Jan 24 The government will introduce "straightforward" legislation within days seeking parliament's approval to trigger Britain's divorce with the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.