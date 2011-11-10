UBS to shut U.S. asset-backed securities unit-paper

ZURICH Nov 10 UBS (UBS.N)UBSN.VX is shutting
its asset-backed securities business in the United States, Swiss
newspaper HandelsZeitung reported on Thursday without citing
sources.
UBS declined to comment on the report.
The head of the business, Ken Cohen, was hired just six
months ago to head the bank's real-estate finance and commercial
mortgage-backed securities business in the United States after
stints with Lehman Brothers and G2 Investment Group.
His mandate was later extended to include other asset-backed
securities.
Writedowns on the bank's huge exposure to mortgage- and
asset-backed securities pushed UBS to the biggest corporate loss
in Swiss history in 2008 and forced it to accept a state
bailout.
The HandelsZeitung report comes just a few days ahead of a
key investor day in New York, at which UBS is expected to reveal
a major overhaul of its beleaguered investment bank.
UBS was hit by a $2 billion trading scandal in September just
as it was starting to recover from massive losses on subprime
assets in the financial crisis.
(Reporting by Katie Reid and Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by
David Holmes)