REFILE-Trial of former UBS executive dredges up Swiss banks' shady past

* Weil highest ranking Swiss banker arrested in U.S.
* Bankers used laptops with two hard drives to hide accounts
* $50,000 cash wrapped in newspaper handed over in hotel
By Francisco Alvarado, Zachary Fagenson and Joshua Franklin
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla./ZURICH, Oct 31 From
bundles of cash inside scraps of newspaper to setting up shell
companies, the trial in Florida of a former UBS
executive is a reminder of the extreme methods some Swiss
bankers used to hide clients' cash.
Raoul Weil, 54, is the highest ranking Swiss banker to be
arrested in the United States and prosecutors are seeking to
paint him as a facilitator of efforts that helped conceal up to
$20 billion in taxpayers' assets in secret offshore accounts.
Weil's main defence has been that these efforts were done by
people below him and that the U.S. cross border business was a
tiny fraction of his overall responsibilities. If convicted,
Weil faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy to commit
tax fraud. Weil and his attorneys declined comment on the trial.
At the trial, which pits Weil against several former UBS
colleagues who have chosen to cooperate with U.S. authorities in
exchange for favourable sentencing, Swiss bankers have testified
about using an arsenal of James Bond-like tactics to avoid
detection while in the United States, and to help U.S. clients
keep their accounts hidden from tax authorities.
Bankers were given laptops with two hard drives, Hansruedi
Schumacher, who formerly ran UBS' cross-border business, told
the trial, which began on Oct. 14 and is expected to run for
about four weeks.
One hard drive was filled with anything from family photos
and personal emails while another contained a password-protected
database with the U.S. citizens' code-named bank records.
Another witness said the drive with the bank details could be
wiped simply by typing in a short password.
"It was known all those account holders were not paying
their taxes, and for the Swiss bank it was a very profitable
business," Schumacher said during testimony at the trial.
Eskander Ensafi, who banked with UBS, told the court about a
clandestine meeting in 2005 at a Los Angeles hotel with bank
adviser Claude Ullman. The adviser handed him roughly $50,000 in
U.S. bills wrapped in newspaper, Ensafi testified, tax-free
interest from a Swiss bank account in the name of Ensafi's
father, who had just suffered a debilitating stroke.
Ullman was sued by a number of U.S. individuals -- who were
jailed for not paying U.S. taxes by hiding their money in Swiss
bank accounts -- for alleged racketeering, along with UBS and a
number of high ranking bankers, including Weil, in a 2009
lawsuit in the Eastern District of California. The case was
dismissed with prejudice in September 2014. An attorney for
Ullman did not respond to a request for an update on the case.
German businessman Juergen Homann, 72, who pleaded guilty to
a U.S. charge of failing to report a foreign account to the
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2009, told the court one UBS
client adviser, Hans Thomann, helped him set up a Hong
Kong-based shell company. The company, the Prodon Foundation,
was then used to funnel income Homann made from his raw minerals
business venture in China.
Attempts to reach Thomann for comment were unsuccessful.
In 2012, he was charged in the Southern District of New York
with conspiracy to defraud the United States and conducting an
unlicensed money transmitting business.
SHADOW OF SECRECY
Switzerland's biggest banks have paid a heavy price to
settle their U.S. tax evasion cases. UBS admitted to helping
U.S. taxpayers hide money and paid a $780 million fine in 2009,
while Credit Suisse pleaded guilty in May to a U.S. criminal
charge and will pay more than $2.5 billion in penalties.
Since U.S. authorities began to chip away at the wall of
Swiss banking secrecy in 2008, details have trickled out of the
extraordinary lengths bankers would go to in order to smuggle
assets in and out of the United States.
A U.S. Senate report published earlier this year described
how a customer at Swiss bank Credit Suisse was given
statements tucked into the pages of an issue of Sports
Illustrated magazine at a hotel meeting. Former UBS financial
adviser Bradley Birkenfeld admitted in 2008 to smuggling
diamonds in a tube of toothpaste for a client.
Birkenfeld was a whistleblower in the tax fraud case against
UBS and won a record-setting $104 million reward from the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service.
On top of the fines forked out by Switzerland's two biggest
banks, about a dozen smaller Swiss players are still under U.S.
criminal investigation and face serious penalties, while many
more have joined a government-brokered programme allowing them
to make amends if they aided tax evasion by wealthy Americans.
The United States is not the only jurisdiction that has
cracked down on tax evasion by its wealthiest citizens.
UBS is under investigation in France over whether it helped
wealthy individuals there dodge taxes. Investigating magistrates
have proposed that UBS pay a fine of 4.88 billion euros ($6.2
billion), according to a judicial source.
The bank also booked a near-$300 million charge in the
second quarter of this year, mainly to settle claims it helped
wealthy Germans evade taxes.
The bankers who helped move clients' money around
undetected are themselves faced with a legal bind that goes
beyond financial penalties.
Since 2009, the U.S. Justice Department has charged more
than 30 bankers and advisers in the offshore investigation,
including several Swiss bankers set to testify at Weil's trial,
while others have been arrested by European authorities.
In some cases, the accused can cooperate with foreign
authorities in exchange for lighter penalties. However, such a
move could put them at risk of violating Swiss banking secrecy
laws, an offence punishable by up to three years in prison and a
fine of up to 250,000 Swiss francs ($262,000).
Failure to cooperate, though, can expose the bankers to the
danger of being detained by foreign authorities whenever they
leave Switzerland.
(Editing by David Clarke)