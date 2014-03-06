UBS taps bankers from Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs

March 6 UBS AG has hired Doug Simons
and Tannon Krumpelman as managing directors as part of the
bank's efforts to expand its financial institutions group.
Simons is a Wall Street veteran of more than 20 years who
specializes in commercial banks and depository institutions, UBS
said on Thursday.
He joins UBS from Credit Suisse. Prior to Credit
Suisse, Simons worked at Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.
Simons has worked on deals such as Capital One Financial
Corp's acquisition of Chevy Chase Bank and BB&T Corp's
purchase of Colonial Bank.
Krumpelman will join UBS after nine years at Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, where he built Goldman's domestic mid-cap
depository investment banking franchise, UBS said.
He has advised on transactions for clients such as Bankia SA
, BankUnited Inc, Everbank Financial Corp
and Suntrust Banks Inc, UBS said.