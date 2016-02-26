Brussels judge charges UBS with money laundering and tax fraud

BRUSSELS Feb 26 A Belgian judge has charged
Swiss bank UBS with money laundering and serious and
organised fiscal fraud, Brussels prosecutors said in a statement
on Friday.
"The Swiss bank is suspected of having directly, and not via
its Belgian subsidiary, approached Belgian client to convince
them to set up constructions aimed at evading taxes," Brussels
prosecutors said in a statement.
In 2014, Belgian police carried out raids at the bank and at
the homes of a client and of UBS Belgium chief executive Marcel
Bruehwiler.
UBS was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)