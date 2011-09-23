UBS executive says board meeting has ended

SINGAPORE, Sept 23 A meeting of the UBS's board of directors has ended in Singapore, an executive said on Friday.

"Yes I believe so," Alexander Wilmot-Sitwell, executive board member and co-chairman Asia-Pacific, told reporters in the hotel lobby when asked if the board has ended its meeting.

The board of UBS met on Friday to decide the future of its scandal-hit investment bank and CEO Oswald Gruebel, on whose watch it lost $2.3 billion in rogue trading. (Reporting by Charmian Kok and Edward Taylor; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)