公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 24日 星期六

UBS board to meet in Switzerland, Singapore meeting over

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 The board of directors of UBS will continue their meeting in Switzerland to discuss the fate of the country's flagship bank, a source told Reuters. The board left Singapore late on Friday two sources said.

A UBS spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ed Lane)

