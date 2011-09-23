UBS board meeting ends for day

BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
ZURICH, Sept 23 The UBS board meeting in Singapore has only ended for the day, a spokesman said on Friday, declining to comment on whether it continues on Saturday.
The board of UBS met on Friday amid the glamour of Singapore's Grand Prix event to decide the future of its scandal-hit investment bank and CEO Oswald Gruebel, on whose watch it lost $2.3 billion in alleged rogue trading. (Reporting by Albert Schmieder)
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Quotient Technology Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ipass reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results