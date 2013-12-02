UPDATE 1-UBS to buy back outstanding bonds for up to $2.4 bln

(Adds details)

ZURICH Dec 2 Swiss bank UBS is making a cash tender offer to buy back 11 bonds for up to 2.15 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) to try to reduce its balance sheet.

UBS, which was bailed out by the government in the financial crisis, is shrinking its balance sheet to hold more capital and curb its risk-taking to limit the fallout from any future crises.

"This transaction is consistent with our proactive approach to reducing our balance sheet and future interest expense while maintaining our strong liquidity, funding and capital position," the bank said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction, which is expected to result in a small loss, should reduce its phase-in total capital ratio by around 0.2 to 0.5 percent, UBS said.

The tender offer concerns five Swiss franc, euro or pound sterling subordinated bonds and six Swiss franc, euro, Italian lira or pound sterling senior unsecured bonds.

UBS said the tender offer period would end on Dec. 13, 2013, unless extended, re-opened or earlier terminated as provided in the tender offer memorandum. ($1 = 0.9063 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)