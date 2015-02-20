UBS shifts capital strategy as regulatory goalposts move

LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The decision by UBS to shift stance and issue high-trigger CoCos paid off early after the Swiss government announced on Wednesday that it would lay out new tougher capital requirements for the country's banks.

The Swiss lender sold US$3.64bn-equivalent of Additional Tier 1 bonds last week, its debut in the format, and included a US$1.15bn tranche that can be totally written off if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.

UBS had previously opted to only use Common Equity Tier 1 and low-trigger Tier 2 CoCos to meet its 19% total capital requirement - the so-called Swiss finish versus the 13% level established under Basel III in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

But this week the Swiss regulator moved once again to set the bar higher for its banks after other regulators caught up.

"The change in stance on AT1 is a recognition that we are an international bank and as such our capital stack must also compare favourably under other regimes," said Barry Donlon, head of capital solutions at UBS.

"It is also a recognition that the Swiss finish may change and we want to be ahead of the curve if it does."

As well as the new AT1, the bank said it intends to build a total of approximately Sfr2.5bn (US$2.7bn) in high-trigger CoCos over the next five years through its compensation programmes.

This too was a shift in the bank's strategy from one that previously paid bonuses in low-trigger Tier 2 instruments.

On Wednesday the Swiss Federal Council said it wanted capital requirements to be increased and for Switzerland to continue to follow countries with the world's highest requirements regarding risk-weighted capital and unweighted leverage ratios.

In addition to potential changes to the Swiss finish, UBS is also focused on what could be happening with the leverage ratio.

Current elements of the Swiss regime are at odds with international standards, including the ability to meet the leverage ratio requirement with Tier 2 instruments - of which UBS has issued close to Sfr10.5bn - and not just AT1.

There is a possibility that this could change and for low trigger AT1 and Tier 2 CoCo to be excluded from the calculations to align them with international standards. By raising AT1 now, UBS is moving closer to those.

EASY SELL

The Swiss lender had no problem in selling the bonds, attracting over US$15bn-equivalent of demand, with investors making little distinction between the high- and low-trigger tranches on offer.

It issued the bonds out of the holding company set up last year, in keeping with regulators' wish to make it easier to resolve banks by having a buffer of securities that are contractually, statutorily or structurally junior to all other liabilities.

The Financial Stability Board laid out plans last November that this safety buffer should amount to at least 16%-20% of risk-weighted assets for global systemically important banks from January 2019.