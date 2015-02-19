UBS turns to greenshoe for CoCo deal pricing

* Debt bankers borrow equity syndication idea

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The use of a greenshoe option on an Additional Tier 1 deal from UBS could set a new template for raising risky debt capital, helping dealers to stabilise new issues.

The Swiss lender's investment bank used the greenshoe - a rarity in fixed income markets - as a risk-free technique to run a larger short on the exercise, and avoid the type of volatility that has frequently beset AT1 deals over the past year.

"One of the issues for the AT1 market has been lead managers' inability to stabilise the secondary market due to the 5% limit on short positions," said Barry Donlon, head of capital solutions at UBS.

This riskiest form of bank debt has grown rapidly since 2013 with US$131bn issued globally by the end of 2014, according to Fitch. But wary of being left with inventory if markets turn sour, dealers have struggled to support new issues, leaving some bonds to trade down after syndication.

In January, the International Capital Market Association said in a newsletter to members that the 5% limit allowed under the Market Abuse Directive (MAD) was insufficient to allow managers to utilise overallotment.

Frequently used in equity initial public offerings, greenshoes could be a godsend for balance-sheet constrained banks when syndicating bonds.

UBS used nearly the full greenshoe option of 10% on the two dollar tranches, but didn't increase the euro note. That took the total deal size from US$3.44bn-equivalent up to US$3.64bn.

Lead managers can create a short equal to the size of the greenshoe option.

"As this is publicly disclosed to the market it gives investors the confidence that the leads have the ability to stabilise the bond if we see short sellers in the secondary market," said Donlon.

In the case of the UBS deal, all three tranches traded up by as much as 2.45 points a few days after pricing, in contrast to other recent AT1 issuance that has tended to linger around par.

Other bankers gave the innovation reluctant kudos.

"I like it, it's a good idea. The only annoying thing is that we didn't think of it ourselves," said one head of debt syndicate.

"The asset class is still growing, and right now, very small volumes can move the price dramatically. This is a great way to minimise some of this volatility."

NO ABUSE

The ICMA newsletter in January spelled out the challenges facing lead managers buying back bonds in the aftermarket in order to support a transaction.

The first is ensuring that the stabilisation is not considered abusive manipulation, notably under MAD. The second is the prohibitive cost of holding an inventory of bonds - particularly with the current tightening of bank capital requirements. Furthermore, stabilisation trades are executed on lead managers' own accounts and related costs are not billable to the issuer client concerned.

While use of the greenshoe technique could solve these problems, Ruari Ewing, senior director, market practice and regulatory policy at ICMA, said it was not without hurdles.

"Issuers tend to have set funding objectives and while on the equity side, exercising a greenshoe option means that a company is getting more capital, using this option for bonds could mean that issuers have a larger than needed amount of debt to service."

Meanwhile, experience in the equity market shows that the greenshoe does not always work as a stabilising tool and instead is merely used by companies as an upsize option. However, bankers still believe that if used properly, it could help the AT1 market. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Luzette Strauss, Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)