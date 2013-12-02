UBS to buy back outstanding bonds for up to $2.4 bln

ZURICH Dec 2 Swiss bank UBS said on
Monday it is making a cash tender offer to buy back certain
outstanding tier 2 and senior bonds for up to 2.15 billion Swiss
francs ($2.4 billion) with the aim of reducing its balance
sheet.
UBS said it was making the tender offer in relation to five
Swiss franc, euro or pound sterling subordinated bonds and six
Swiss franc, euro, Italian lira or pound sterling senior
unsecured bonds.
It said the tender offer period will end on Dec. 13, 2013,
unless extended, re-opened or earlier terminated as provided in
the tender offer memorandum.
($1 = 0.9063 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Matt Driskill)