UBS compensation board member Demare: no fall in bonuses

Zodiac Aerospace rockets after Safran bid, European shares retreat
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
ZUG, Switzerland Jan 13 Bonuses at UBS are not set to fall as Switzerland's biggest bank has to offer employees competitive pay, Vice Chairman and Compensation Committee Member Michel Demare said on Wednesday.
When asked if bonuses at UBS would fall, Demare said: "No. You have to remain globally competitive." He was speaking at the Swiss CFO Day event in the Swiss city of Zug. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)
* Earnings lift Moneysupermarket, but Royal Mail down on results
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she had had positive discussions with banks about the benefits of the City of London financial district.