UBS compensation board member Demare: no fall in bonuses

ZUG, Switzerland Jan 13 Bonuses at UBS are not set to fall as Switzerland's biggest bank has to offer employees competitive pay, Vice Chairman and Compensation Committee Member Michel Demare said on Wednesday.

When asked if bonuses at UBS would fall, Demare said: "No. You have to remain globally competitive." He was speaking at the Swiss CFO Day event in the Swiss city of Zug. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields)