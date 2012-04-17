UPDATE 2-UBS head of Americas investment banking resigns-sources

By Nadia Damouni and Michael Erman
NEW YORK, April 17 UBS AG's head of
investment banking for the Americas, Aryeh Bourkoff, resigned to
pursue other opportunities only 13 months after taking on the
position, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Stephen Cummings, currently chairman of Americas investment
banking, will become head of the business on an interim basis,
one of the sources said.
Bourkoff, who joined UBS in December 1999, had been asked to
reverse a flow of U.S.-based investment bankers out the door of
the Swiss bank. He was made head of the Americas investment
banking division last March, replacing Kevin Cox, who left the
firm for Citigroup Inc shortly after.
UBS was not immediately available for comment.
The Swiss bank saw scores of M&A bankers leave after the
financial crisis, which hit the Swiss bank hard and forced it to
put unpopular curbs on compensation.
But the bank has in recent months managed to recruit several
high profile investment bankers. Andrea Orcel, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch's top European dealmaker, joined as
co-head of UBS' investment bank in March, bringing a number of
other bankers with him.
Earlier this month, UBS' head of the Americas, Robert
McCann, formed a committee of banking veterans to rebuild the
company's U.S. investment bank after the defections, as well as
a trading scandal, hobbled the bank.
UBS, known for its wealth management business, wants to not
just manage rich clients' investments, but also sell them
investment banking products and services such as selling stakes
or raising funds, according to McCann.