NEW YORK, April 17 UBS AG's head of investment banking for the Americas Aryeh Bourkoff resigned to pursue other opportunities only 13 months after taking on the position, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bourkoff had been asked to reverse a flow of U.S.-based investment bankers out the door of the Swiss bank.

He was appointed to the position last March, replacing Kevin Cox, who left the firm for Citigroup shortly after.

UBS was not immediately available for comment.