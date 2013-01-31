版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 19:26 BJT

Brazil approves UBS' planned takeover of local brokerage Link

SAO PAULO Jan 31 The Brazilian government approved on Thursday UBS AG's purchase of local equities and derivatives brokerage Link SA CCTVM, which took place almost three years ago.

According to a decree in the government's gazette, the central bank will be in charge of finalizing the transaction.

