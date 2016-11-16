UBS keeping options open on post-Brexit London staffing - Weber

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
ZURICH Nov 16 Swiss bank UBS is keeping its options open on moving staff from London in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Chairman Axel Weber told broadcaster CNBC on Wednesday.
"We have a huge presence in London, we just inaugurated our new building...but at the same time we have optionality. We are present onshore in most of the European markets. For us as a European bank, moving staff between London and locations where they need to be to be with their clients is going to be an issue we solve down the road," he said.
"We have the optionality, we can use the optionality but there is no need to front load using that optionality before we actually know what the outcome of the negotiations (is)."
He also said he expected the new Trump administration taking office in the United States in January to ease up on regulating banks. "There will be adjustment around the edges. I don't expect a full rollback on regulation but I expect much less regulation to come," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.