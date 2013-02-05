版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 5日 星期二 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-UBS shares down 3.7 percent after results

ZURICH Feb 5 UBS AG : * Shares down 3.7 percent after results
