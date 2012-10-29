版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 16:01 BJT

BRIEF-UBS shares open up 3 percent after job cuts report

ZURICH Oct 29 UBS AG : * Shares open up 3 percent after job cuts report

