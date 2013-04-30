版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 30日 星期二 14:02 BJT

BRIEF-UBS indicated up 3 pct after beating Q1 views

ZURICH, April 30 UBS AG : * Shares indicated up 3 percent pre-market after beating Q1 forecasts
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐