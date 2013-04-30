版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 4月 30日 星期二 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-UBS opens 5 pct higher following Q1 results

ZURICH, April 30 UBS AG : * Shares open 5 percent higher following better-than-expected Q1 results
