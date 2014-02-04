BRIEF-UBS shares open up 3.8 percent after Q4 results

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
