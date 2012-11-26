BRIEF-UBS says pleased Adoboli chapter is concluded

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ZURICH Nov 26 UBS AG : * Says pleased chapter is concluded and regulators have acknowledged the steps
UBS has taken since adoboli incident * Says accepts regulators' findings and the penalties incurred
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------