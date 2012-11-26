版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 26日 星期一 15:11 BJT

BRIEF-UBS says pleased Adoboli chapter is concluded

ZURICH Nov 26 UBS AG : * Says pleased chapter is concluded and regulators have acknowledged the steps

UBS has taken since adoboli incident * Says accepts regulators' findings and the penalties incurred

