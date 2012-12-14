版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 14日 星期五 16:17 BJT

BRIEF-UBS 0.5 pct lower on expected $1 bln libor settlement

ZURICH Dec 14 UBS AG : * Opens 0.5 percent lower on expected $1 billion libor probe settlement

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐