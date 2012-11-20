版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 20日 星期二 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Shares in UBS unchanged after ex trader found guilty

ZURICH Nov 20 UBS AG : * Shares in UBS unchanged after ex trader found guilty in one count

of fraud

