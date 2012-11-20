版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 20日 星期二 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-UBS says glad Adoboli proceedings over

ZURICH Nov 20 UBS AG : * Says glad criminal proceedings have reached conclusion; thank police, UK

authorities for professional handling of case

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐