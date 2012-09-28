版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 29日 星期六

BRIEF-UBS wins dismissal of shareholder securities fraud lawsuit

Sept 28 UBS AG : * Wins dismissal of shareholder securities fraud lawsuit over mortgage

securities, auction-rate securities, cross-border private banking -- court

ruling * Several underwriters also win dismissal of claims related to 2008 UBS stock

offering * U.S. district judge richard sullivan in Manhattan dismisses lawsuit with

prejudice

