UPDATE 1-Trading loss latest headache for UBS brokers

(Adds McCann memo to US brokers in seventh paragraph)
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Just when advisers at UBS
Wealth Management Americas thought their troubles were behind
them, the Swiss bank on Thursday announced a loss that raised
more questions about its ability to safeguard money.
The $2 billion loss stemming from a London trader's
unauthorized dealing could wipe out the company's third quarter
profits. It also undermines UBS' three-year effort to put
losses from the financial crisis and a devastating U.S.
tax-evasion scandal behind it.
The news also could undermine confidence in UBS and create
more headaches for financial advisers who once again must
defend their employer.
"They are reaching a point where they can't handle any more
negative publicity," said Ron Edde, a recruiter for search firm
Armstrong Financial Group in Carlsbad, California, who spoke
with some UBS advisers after UBS announced the loss. "They are
expressing grave concerns about how they will be perceived."
UBS UBSN.VX (UBS.N) said the trader was arrested in
London Wednesday night on suspicion of fraud. Sources close to
the situation identified the trader as Kweku Adoboli.
Officials at the bank told advisers that the loss would not
harm the bank's health.
"I want to reassure all of you and your clients that UBS
remains strong, stable and well-capitalized," UBS Wealth
Management Americas CEO Robert McCann said in a memo to the
bank's U.S. advisers Thursday. "No client positions were
affected by these trades and we continue to have one of the
highest Tier 1 capital ratios in the industry."
UBS was one of the first global banks slammed by the
downturn in mortgage markets, and ultimately had tens of
billions of dollars in credit losses. The bank needed a bailout
from the Swiss government.
Just as the financial crisis faded, the U.S government
accused UBS of helping Americans hide assets overseas in order
to evade taxes. The Swiss bank, forced to identify thousands of
customers, quickly suffered an exodus of client assets.
UBS brokers were the largest sellers of auction rate
securities that became impossible to sell when credit markets
seized up in 2008. The firm also sold so-called structured
notes backed by Lehman Brothers debt throughout 2008, just
months before the U.S investment bank collapsed.
In each case, events outside the brokerage unit put U.S.
financial advisers on the defensive with clients.
"They cannot seem to get out of their own way. Just when
you think a crisis is over, some new problem always seems to
pop up," said Andy Bodner, a former UBS broker who in January
2010 formed Double Digit Investment Group, an independent
investment adviser in Parsippany, New Jersey.
Bodner said every new piece of bad news forces advisers to
defend or explain the actions of their employers to anxious
customers. "It's not the sort of thing you want to talk about,
to have to call your clients and say 'Your money is still
safe'."
UBS Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel, hired in 2009 to turn
UBS around, recruited former Merrill Lynch executive McCann to
revive the U.S. brokerage. Since then UBS has slowed and then
reversed the defection of clients and financial advisers.
"We understand that you have already had to contend with
unfavorable, volatile markets for some time now," Gruebel told
employees in an internal memo. "While the news is distressing,
it will not change the fundamental strength of our firm."
Still, The $2 billion trading loss mars what has been a
year of regrowth, advisers and recruiters said. Some advisers,
particularly those already on the fence, are more likely to
explore making a move.
"There's no positive way to spin this: it's either fraud or
incompetence. Clients will demand answers," Edde said. A UBS
spokeswoman declined to comment in response.
One UBS adviser, who is not authorized to speak publicly,
played down the news and said he had not received client calls.
In these cases, he said, he reminds investors that their stocks
and bonds are safe regardless of what happens to UBS, the
bank.
Charles Huebner, a former UBS senior vice president who
left the firm in 2010 after 20 years, said crises at the global
bank didn't impact client relationships.
"You had these overarching things come out of the blue, but
I didn't see any movement at all where people said 'I don't
want to deal with this firm anymore," said Huebner, who now
runs Pointe Capital Management LLC, an independent investment
adviser in Gross Pointe, Michigan.
Still, some advisers and recruiters said the latest news,
piled up on top of all the other missteps, will not help UBS
restore its reputation as a safe harbor for the world's rich.
"We know they have new management trying to turn things
around, but this reinforces the perception that UBS has a lot
more challenges ahead of them," said Darin Manis, chief
executive of Colorado Springs recruiting firm RJ & McKay.
(Reporting by Joe Giannone; Additional reporting by Suzanne
Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)