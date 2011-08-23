UPDATE 1-UBS says no U.S. broker cuts in bank layoffs plan

* 350 jobs to be cut, or 3.7 pct of non-adviser staff
* Cuts to target support, corporate headquarters areas
* UBS brokerage slashed staff, costs over past 18 months
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Aug 23 UBS Wealth Management
Americas, the U.S. brokerage arm of UBS AG UBSN.VX, said on
Tuesday it plans no financial adviser cuts in connection with
the Swiss bank's announced plans to ax 3,500 jobs.
"These reductions will occur mainly in the investment bank
and Swiss bank, and they will have little to no direct effect
on you, our advisers," according to a memo that U.S. brokerage
chief Robert McCann sent to the company's financial advisers
and obtained by Reuters.
UBS earlier on Tuesday said UBS America would shoulder
about 10 percent of the company-wide job cuts, which are
expected to reduce spending by 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.5
billion) by 2013.
Those roughly 350 jobs to be cut will affect a little less
than 4 percent of the brokerage's roughly 9,400 employees who
are not financial advisers.
A UBS spokeswoman said the cuts would come from corporate
headquarters and administrative areas, such as information
technology.
UBS like other global banks is eliminating jobs and
shedding real estate in the face of sluggish economic growth
and volatile markets, which have hurt business activity. (To
see main Reuters story on UBS job cuts, double click on
The Swiss bank's U.S. brokerage began cutting back on
office space and corporate support staff after McCann took
charge of the unit in late 2009, paring overhead for a business
that had once aspired to employ 10,000 brokers. UBS America
employed about 6,900 brokers at the end of the second quarter.
With the ranks of brokers shrinking by almost 2,000 after
the 2008 financial crisis, McCann has reduced the number of
non-broker employees by more than 1,000, or nearly 10 percent,
since the end of September 2009.
Operating expenses in the U.S. unit meanwhile were cut to
1.14 billion francs ($1.45 billion) in the quarter ended in
June, down almost 10 percent from 1.27 billion francs in the
third quarter of 2009. The bulk of the cuts took place last
year.
($1 = 0.786 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Derek Caney and Steve Orlofsky)