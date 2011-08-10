UBS hires eight brokers from Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo

BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics purchases equipment from Orbotech Asia
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)
* UBS hires team of six from Morgan Stanley
* Swiss bank's U.S. brokerage added two from Wells Fargo
NEW YORK Aug 10 UBS Wealth Management Americas, on a recruiting spree this year, has added eight financial advisers who generated more than $7 million in revenue and oversaw nearly $800 million in assets.
The Swiss bank added a team of six Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Smith Barney brokers in Washington. The team, led by Jason Chandler, generated $6 million of revenue in the past year and includes Frederick Schultz, Lloyd Seested, David Andreadis, Richard Haskin, Eric Teichberg and Karen Ben-Shlaush.
UBS UBSN.VXN (UBS.N) also hired two brokers from Wells Fargo Advisors in Denver, Dennis Dougherty and Bryan White, who generated $1.1 million in the past year.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone, editing by Bernard Orr)
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 8 South African pulp and paper maker Sappi will invest $305 million in North America and Europe to increase its packaging capacity, the firm said on Wednesday after releasing its first-quarter results.
Feb 8 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open on Wednesday.