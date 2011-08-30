UBS lays off three Canadian financial advisers

* UBS consolidates Canada team to focus on senior advisers
* Says layoffs not linked to global cost-cutting push
* Says still committed to Canadian market
TORONTO, Aug 30 UBS (UBS.N) UBSN.VX laid off
three financial advisers and two associates at its Canadian
wealth management operation as it seeks to focus on attracting
more senior-level advisers to the unit, which serves
high-net-worth clients.
The firm said on Tuesday the advisers let go were Michael
Ralph, Paul de la Roche, and Aaron Martin.
The Swiss banking giant said earlier this month that it
planned to cut 3,500 jobs globally to shave 2 billion Swiss
francs ($2.5 billion) off annual costs as it joins other
investment banks in reversing the post-crisis hiring binge and
preparing for a tough few years.
A spokeswoman for UBS said the Canadian cuts were not
linked to the cost-cutting push.
"What we are doing is consolidating the current adviser
team and retaining the senior advisers with the most
experience," UBS spokeswoman Katrina Byrne said in an
interview.
"This does not at all diminish our commitment to the
Canadian market," she said, adding that UBS plans to add more
senior-level advisers in Canada.
In May, UBS cut senior executives at its Canadian wealth
management division as it merged the unit with its asset
management division.
The cuts included the unit's chief executive, the managing
director and head of Private Wealth Management Canada, and the
executive director of corporate communications.
($1=0.82 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Rob Wilson)