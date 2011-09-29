UBS interim CEO to drop non-UBS obligations

ZURICH, Sept 29 Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX
(UBS.N) said on Thursday that interim Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti, in office for nearly a week following the departure of
Oswald Gruebel, would drop his business responsibilities with
other companies.
Switzerland's biggest bank in a statement rejected as
"damaging" and "untrue" media reports about Ermotti's private
board membership mandates, saying it had in fact approved
them.
"In his new role as the CEO of UBS, which requires his full
attention, Sergio Ermotti will hand over all of his private
mandates in a quick but orderly manner," UBS said.
Several Swiss newspapers had reported in the past week on
Ermotti's business dealings apart from UBS.
The UBS board of directors on Saturday accepted the
resignation of German-born chief executive Gruebel, 67, after
its scandal-hit investment bank lost $2.3 billion in alleged
rogue trading. [ID:L3E7KO02H]
The board appointed Ermotti, who hails from Switzerland's
Italian-speaking region of Ticino, on an interim basis.
Ermotti pursued various business interests in Lugano,
including as president of Lugano-based Darwin Airlines. He was
also a co-owner of a chain of luxury hotels.
Chairman Kaspar Villiger has said Ermotti, already being
groomed as a possible successor since he joined UBS from
UniCredit (CRDI.MI) in April, was a strong candidate to take
over as CEO permanently.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley, editing by Matthew Lewis)