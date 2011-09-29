UPDATE 2-UBS hires search firm to look for CEO

* UBS has hired search firm to look for permanent CEO

* UBS says board has not contacted any outside candidate

* Interim CEO Ermotti to hand over all private mandates (Rewrites with UBS statement on hiring search firm)

ZURICH, Sept 29 Swiss bank UBS AG UBSN.VX (UBS.N) said on Thursday it had hired a search firm to find a permanent chief executive, but the board had not contacted any outside candidates.

A UBS spokesman declined to comment on industry speculation that search firm Egon Zehnder International had been appointed.

Investment bankers have pointed to former JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) executive Bill Winters and Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) executive Hugo Baenziger as possible candidates for the job.

UBS had approached Winters about the role, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday.

Last week, UBS named Sergio Ermotti as its interim chief executive following the departure of Oswald Gruebel. Gruebel resigned after UBS' scandal-hit investment bank lost $2.3 billion in alleged rogue trading. [ID:L3E7KO02H]

Chairman Kaspar Villiger has said Ermotti -- already being groomed as a possible successor since he joined UBS from UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI) in April -- was a strong candidate to take over as CEO permanently.

Egon Zehnder International was not immediately available for comment. Bill Winters declined to comment.

Separately, UBS said Ermotti would drop his business responsibilities with other companies.

Switzerland's biggest bank in a statement rejected as "damaging" and "untrue" media reports about Ermotti's private board membership mandates, saying it had in fact approved them.

"In his new role as the CEO of UBS, which requires his full attention, Sergio Ermotti will hand over all of his private mandates in a quick but orderly manner," UBS said.

Several Swiss newspapers had reported in the past week on Ermotti's business dealings apart from UBS.

UBS board accepted on Saturday the resignation of German-born Gruebel, 67. It appointed Ermotti, who hails from Switzerland's Italian-speaking region of Ticino, on an interim basis.

Ermotti pursued various business interests in Lugano, including as president of Lugano-based Darwin Airlines. He was also a co-owner of a chain of luxury hotels. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; additional reporting by Steve Slater in London; editing by Matthew Lewis, Andre Grenon and Bernard Orr)