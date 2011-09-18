UBS CEO: loss a setback in building capital

ZURICH, Sept 18 UBS Chief Executive
Oswald Gruebel said on Sunday the loss caused by rogue trading
has hurt the bank's bid to build its capital base, but it
remains on the of the world's best capitalised.
"This incident also sets us back somewhat in our
capital-building efforts," Gruebel said in a memo to staff
obtained by Reuters.
"However, I wish to remind you that our fundamental
strengths as a firm remain intact," he said. "We remain one of
the best capitalized banks in the industry."
Gruebel said the firm's management was focused on
investigating the issue and would do everything possible to make
sure it did not happen again.
"Ultimately, the buck stops with me. I and the rest of
senior management are responsible for dealing with wrongdoing,"
he said, but appealed for staff to help report any wrongful
behaviour in the workplace.
