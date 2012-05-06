Weber says UBS needs investment bank for clients-paper

* Investment bank needed to serve wealthy clients -Weber in
paper
* New chairman says deal important to UBS clients
* Says Swiss should make no more tax deal concessions to
Germany
ZURICH, May 6 UBS needs an investment
bank to serve its wealthy clients, the Swiss bank's new
chairman was quoted as saying on Sunday, adding that he believed
Germany would ultimately accept the terms of a withholding tax
deal to solve a dispute over tax dodgers.
Last week, Axel Weber, formerly head of Germany's
Bundesbank, was elected chairman of UBS, where private banking
is a big focus of the business.
After UBS had to take state aid during the financial crisis
and is now having to shore up capital to comply with tough new
Swiss regulations, questions have arisen as to how large the
investment bank needs to be.
"The area of securities and trading is important. It carries
out client-orientated purchases and sales, such as when UBS
restructures wealth management portfolios," Weber told the NZZ
am Sonntag in an interview.
"We must keep this business under the direction of
(investment bank head) Carsten Kengeter," he also said, echoing
the strategy laid out by Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti in
November.
Switzerland is embroiled in disputes with Germany and the
United States over citizens of those countries who may have
tried to dodge taxes by hiding money in secret Swiss bank
accounts.
UBS was forced to pay a fine and release the names of 4,500
clients in 2009 to settle U.S. charges.
Germany and Switzerland last year agreed to tax secret
offshore accounts and then in April toughened the terms of the
deal after the Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) blocked the
original accord, saying it was too lenient.
Yet the SPD insists the amendment is still not enough, while
Switzerland says it cannot make further concessions.
Weber, a German citizen, told the newspaper he knew German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble well and that the minister
would be able to convince German opponents of the deal to accept
it.
"We need the tax deal to give us legal security," Weber
said, adding that clients would place new money with UBS only
when the dispute was settled.
Despite a tax deal being vital, Weber said Switzerland
should make no further concessions: "Switzerland must now
clearly signal, that the negotiations have been concluded."
In response to tough capital rules laid out by Swiss
financial regulator FINMA after the financial crisis, UBS and
rival Credit Suisse are issuing loss-absorbing
capital.
Due to concerns of shareholder dilution, however, and unlike
Credit Suisse, UBS has not gone for so-called contingent
convertible bonds that absorb losses by converting to equity.
"In coming months I will conduct an intensive dialogue with
regulators and shareholders to push forward acceptance for
raising new capital," Weber said.